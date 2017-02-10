2017 ANNUAL SMALL BUSINESS CLIMATE SURVEY

To collect data regarding the perceptions and needs of small, independently-owned businesses in the Topeka and Shawnee County area, TIBA is conducting its 7th Annual Small Business Climate Survey.

The results of this survey will help set TIBA’s agenda for 2017 and assist us in setting up programs and seminars. This survey is open to all TIBA members and other area small businesses that qualify to be TIBA members. If you know of other small businesses that would like to participate in the survey, please send their email address to maci@maci-mag.com and they will receive a survey. You can also forward this email directly to them. The survey is simple and should take 5 minutes or less to complete.

Responses are anonymous, and businesses will not be identified individually. Questions may be skipped, and respondents may opt out at any time. The deadline for participating in the survey is Friday, February 17th.

Click here to take the survey

Your assistance is greatly appreciated. TIBA would also like to thank Washburn University’s School of Business for its assistance in creating and implementing the survey.

Results will be posted in March. Questions or comments can be sent to maci@maci-mag.com.

Thank you

TIBA Survey Committee

If you are having any problems reaching the survey – click or paste the following URL:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YPDJT6L