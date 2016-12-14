2017 Leadership Greater Topeka Class Announced

Thirty-six individuals from the Greater Topeka area have been selected to participate in the 2017 Leadership Greater Topeka program. Leadership Greater Topeka, a program of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce since 1984, identifies outstanding potential leaders from various components of the community and teaches participants how to lead in a community setting. There are over 1,000 alumni of the program, 70% of who still live and contribute to the Shawnee County community.

Class members will attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions between January 12 and May 5 to learn about challenges facing the City of Topeka and Shawnee County and how they, as individuals, can work to influence community issues and problems.

The curriculum for the programs utilizes a combination of speakers, lessons, activities, small group discussions, community projects and tours. The class works to identify adaptive ways of addressing community issues and situations.

The 2017 class was chosen from more than 150 nominees representing a variety of backgrounds and a cross section of the community.

Members of the 2017 class are:

Jared Beam, Director of New Business Development, Brier Payne Meade Insurance

Dawn Bicknell-Reiser, Senior Auditor, Capitol Federal Savings

Kayla Bitler, General Manager/Director of Operations, Holiday Inn Express and Mirza Beg Hotels

Lisa Brown, Associate Attorney, Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer

Matthew Bult, Manager, Distributions Automation/Technologies, Westar Energy

Ben Broxterman, Supervisor, Child Life Services, Stormont Vail Health

Amy Chandler, Assistant Vice President, Director of Internal Controls, Security Benefit

Aubrey Coufal, Vice President of Operations, Topeka Housing Authority (THA)

Joel Cromwell, United States Probation Officer, United States Probation Office-District of Kansas

Amy Crouch, Vice President, Director of Financial Reporting, Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka

Dan Decker, Assistant Director of Employment Services, State of Kansas Department for Children and Families

Michelle De La Isla, Diversity and Inclusion Representative, Westar Energy

Matt Deutsch, Director, Berberich Trahan & Co.

Angela Duncan, Director, Student One Stop, Washburn University

Pam Evans, Director of Marketing & Development, Family Service & Guidance Center

Michael Gleason, Director, Leadership Institute, Washburn University

Damon Gomez, Senior Group Manager, Bartlett & West, Inc.

Holly Graves, Director, Internal Sales and Customer Service, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Megan Green, Accountant III, SE2, LLC

Al Hammons, Jr., Vice President of Communications & Information Systems, United Way of Greater Topeka Lisa Jones, Director of Strategic Communications, Kansas Health Institute

Kari Kearney, Business Banking Relationship Manager, US Bank

Linda Kehres, Executive Director, Let’s Help, Inc.

Joanna Lassley, Business Manager, Kansas Starbase

Nickie Lee, Budget & Performance Manager, City of Topeka

Scott McWilliams, Superintendent of Schools, Auburn-Washburn School District #437

Jeremiah Metsinger, Senior Pastor, South Knollwood Baptist Church

Jeff Morris, Vice President, Project Manager, J.F. McGivern, Inc.

John Ostenson, Lieutenant, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office

Mitchell Paige, Public Education Officer, City of Topeka Fire Department

Robert Simmons, Police Officer/Sergeant, City of Topeka/Topeka Police Department

Robbie Smith, Business Consultant, Blue Valley Telecommunications DBA Network Plus

Jamie Stafford, Risk Manager, Key Staffing

Joe Terick, Salesman, Propane Central

Alice Weingartner, Regional Operations Director, GraceMed Health Clinic

Kari Zimmerman, Volunteer Director, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library