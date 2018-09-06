2018 Arty Awards: FHLBank Topeka to be honored with 2018 Liz Stratton Arts Patron Award; Other nominations open until Sept 15th

Winners will be announced on October 27th during an event to be held

at the historic Jayhawk Theatre

Topeka, Kan. – ARTSConnect invites all of Topeka to celebrate the best and the brightest of the arts in our community at the 2018 Arty Awards, which will be Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Jayhawk Theatre. Awards will be given in six categories, and nominations from the public are being accepted for four of the awards – Community Arts, Visual Arts, Performing Arts and Literary Arts.

Three finalists in each of these categories will be announced in advance of the event. Voting is currentlyunderway to determine the winner of the People’sChoice Award, which will be given to the business which receives the most votes and is an official participant in the ARTSConnect First Friday Artwalk.

ARTSConnect has selected FHLBank Topeka as the 2018 recipient of the Liz Stratton Arts Patron Arty Award. FHLBank has set a very important example for businesses and individuals in our community. Not only was FHLBank the largest single funder of theBrown v. Board Mural Project: Legacy & Vision but the donation solidified the support of other funders and ensured the successful completion of the project. In addition, FHLBank’s support of the Jayhawk Theatre has also emphasized the importance of aligning historic renovation with valuable cultural resources, which will make the heart of downtown Topeka beat stronger for generations. Recently, FHLBank Topeka built a new headquarters and cultivated an interesting and important collection of original artwork for the building – much of which was purchased locally.

“FHLBank Topeka is thrilled to be the 2018 recipient of the Liz Stratton Arts Patron Arty Award,” said Pat Doran, EVP, Chief Compliance and Ethics Officer & General Counsel at FHLBank. “Art hasthe ability to bring people together, celebrate culture and help beautify a city. We’re proud to support such efforts in Topeka, Shawnee County and beyond.” “The arts create economic diversity, positive community self-image and collaboration betweennew partners,” said Sarah Fizell, Executive Director of ARTSConenct. “The arts make Topeka shinemore brightly. The arts ensure our legacy as a community that cares, that is proud and that isalways able to make bold moves toward a brighter future.” More information about the awards, event and past honorees can be found here: http://artsconnecttopeka.org/2018-arty-awards/. Tickets to the event are $55 until Oct. 6 when prices go up to $65. 2018 Arty Award descriptions: Community Arts Award: This award goes to an effort within the city that raises the

standard of arts in our community. A neighborhood, a parish, a school or other community

effort within our city all would qualify.

This award goes to an effort within the city that raises the standard of arts in our community. A neighborhood, a parish, a school or other community effort within our city all would qualify. Performing Arts Award: This award goes to a performing artist, company or group that

has exhibited a commitment to increasing the quality of performance, audience

engagement and makes Topeka a more entertaining place to live, work and play.

This award goes to a performing artist, company or group that has exhibited a commitment to increasing the quality of performance, audience engagement and makes Topeka a more entertaining place to live, work and play. Glenda Taylor Visual Arts Award: This award goes to an individual artist or group of

artists who have exhibited a commitment to our community through their creation of

visual artwork.

This award goes to an individual artist or group of artists who have exhibited a commitment to our community through their creation of visual artwork. Literary Arts Award: This award goes to a writer or group of writers who have a Topeka

connection or who write about the city.IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER:

Sep. 15 – Award nominations close

Sept. 19 – Finalists announced

Oct. 6 – People’s choice voting closes

Oct. 6 – Early bird ticket pricing ends ABOUT FHLBANK FHLBank Topeka serves banks, thrifts, credit unions and insurance companies throughout Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Oklahoma. It is a privately owned, federally chartered corporation, that promotes housing and homeownership by providing wholesale products, services and programs to our member financial institutions. These products and services help FHLBank’s members expand the availability of mortgage credit, compete more effectively in their markets and foster strong and vibrant communities.