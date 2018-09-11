2019 TOPEKA BUSINESS HALL OF FAME LAUREATES ANNOUNCED

Topeka, KS – Four business leaders were announced as the 2019 Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press brunch held September 11 by Junior Achievement of Kansas at the Topeka Country Club.

The 2019 laureates are: Mike Wilson, Architect One; Rob Briman, Briman’s Leading Jewelers; Beth Anne Branden, BA Designs; Patrick Gideon, Silver Lake Bank.

The annual Topeka Business Hall of Fame dinner honoring the laureates will be held Thursday February 28, 2019, at the Ramada Downtown Topeka, Topeka, KS. For more information, contact Ashley Charest with Junior Achievement of Kansas at 785.235.3700 or ashley@kansasja.org.

Beth Anne Branden

Beth Anne Branden is the Regional President of BA Designs, a company she founded in 1995 in Topeka. She currently leads operations in tandem with its parent company Pure Workplace Solutions. From 1995-2017 she was the owner and president of BA Designs and Superior Installation Services. She transitioned to Regional President in an effort to make time for additional entrepreneurial and personal passions. With over 30 years of interior design experience, Beth Anne has built a career where solution-minded customer service has always been at the forefront.

Beth Anne is a Topeka native graduating from Washburn Rural High School in 1980 and the University of Kansas in 1985 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design. She desires for Topeka to be the best place to work and live, and has had the privilege of serving on the Family Service and Guidance Center Foundation board, the Marian Clinic board and GO Topeka board. She currently serves on the Youth Entrepreneurs Topeka Advisory board, Greater Topeka Partnership Small Business Council and ARTS Connect board. Beth Anne sees Topeka as a community that will continue to thrive and provide support and inspiration to all entrepreneurs.