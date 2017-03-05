The Great Outdoors: Dirty Girls

Dirty Girl Adventures

By RYAN BRINKER

Photos by ADAM COLE

For people who enjoy getting a little dirt under their fingernails while experiencing an outdoor thrill, Northeast Kansas has the ideal place to go: Dirty Girl Adventures. Denise Selbee-Koch and Jennifer Woerner founded Dirty Girl Adventures in 2013 as a business that focuses on healthy living through outdoor adventure.

Selbee-Koch, who is a social worker, and Woerner, who is an occupational therapist, both believe that outdoor activity and good health go hand-inhand. This belief is based on personal experience. They both have found their own wellness improved by staying active and enjoying the challenge of outdoor adventures. They saw an opportunity to bring that same love of outdoor adventure to the people in Northeast Kansas and have been helping people get “dirty” ever since.

“We find it fulfilling to help people experience nature in a way that is enriching to them and to the other people they are with,” Selbee-Koch said. “Research shows that when you connect with nature, you are better able to connect with yourself and others.”

Dirty Girl Adventures finds new and exciting outdoor activities every month. These activities may include: ropes courses, hiking, backpacking, kayaking, canoeing and camping trips.

“Our monthly adventures usually sell out,” Selbee-Koch said, “and often within 24-48 hours.”

The outdoor adventure company caters to small and large groups, alike. Depending on the distance and destination, they often provide transportation to the adventure site. Groups can spend a couple of hours learning to kayak on Lake Perry or spend an entire day paddling down the Kansas River. They can hike on rustic trails and enjoy the camaraderie of a blazing campfire at the trail’s end. Or, if a group has a more exotic adventure in mind, Dirty Girl Adventures will help make it happen.

“If you go on an adventure with us, we are going to provide you the level of service to allow you to focus on the adventure, not on planning out the details,” Selbee-Koch said.

In addition to planned “adventures,” Dirty Girl Adventures also conducts corporate retreats and office events. They arrange outings that intentionally help cultivate bonding and teamwork, in a fun, safe environment that may challenge people to go outside of their comfort zone.