7th Annual 2017 Hermanitas Conference – March 16, 2017 at Washburn University

Washburn University and MANA de Topeka announce the seventh annual Hermanitas Conference to be held on March 16 on the campus of Washburn University. Hermanitas Conference is MANA and Washburn’s opportunity to take the Hermanitas mission – to empower young women to pursue higher education, encourage community involvement, embrace a healthy lifestyle, and take pride in their heritage – to nearly 200 Latina middle and high school students from the Shawnee County area. Many of the participants have never been on a college campus before, so the day provides Washburn and MANA with the opportunity to help young women learn how to dream and to provide them with the tools to fulfill those dreams.

This year’s keynote speaker is Danielle Dempsey-Swopes, Director of Diversity and Inclusion at Washburn University. Following the keynote, conference participants will engage in two rounds of Speed Chat with Professionals, an activity that provides participants the opportunity to learn more about multiple professions and the education necessary to reach professional goals. After lunch, conference participants will play a game designed for the conference called “A Girl’s Journey.” Loosely based on Life, players have the opportunity to think about choices that move them towards higher education and learn about tools to help them reach career goals while, on occasion, practicing their set shots or running a relay race.

Should you be interested in more information about the Hermanitas please contact Kim Morse at 785-670-2059 or kim.morse@washburn.edu or Michelle de la Isla at michelle.delaisla@gmal.com.

Mana de Topeka is a 501(c)3 not for profit organization and a chapter of MANA A national Latina leadership organization headquartered in Washington D.C.. MANA de Topeka’s mission is to create a better quality of life for all Hispanics and the Topeka community, through Latina Leadership. Visit manadetopeka.org for more information.