“I believe we have saved hundreds, if not thousands of lives with our services,” Dr. Challa said. “Whether it’s detecting esophageal cancer, colon cancer or other cancers, at the end of the day, we are saving lives.”

Thirty years ago, when Dr. Challa opened his outpatient endoscopic facility specializing in colorectal cancer screening and treating digestive tract diseases, it was the first outpatient surgery center of its kind in the Midwest. Since then, Kansas Medical Clinic has expanded beyond gastroenterology to include dermatology, pathology and plastic surgery with six Kansas locations, and employs more than 150 people.

Dr. Challa says that outpatient surgery centers, like KMC, increase convenience and allow for more personal care for patients in need of gastroenterology screenings, such as a colonoscopy, while decreasing costs and the risk of infection associated with hospitals.

Additionally, KMC has continued to offer top-of-line health care by being the first location to introduce numerous techniques and procedures in Topeka and the Midwest. The range of services offered allows Topekans significant access to medical care without leaving the city, and also draws a large number of patients from rural communities and Western Kansas.

Seeing the need for quality health professionals in Topeka and beyond has led Dr. Challa to tackle another problem. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, 92 of the 105 counties in Kansas are considered medically under-served. Dr. Challa has set out to ensure that access to dermatologists is available throughout the state by increasing the number of dermatology providers in rural communities and the number of physician’s assistants and nurse practitioners trained in dermatology. KMC currently has 16 dermatologists across Kansas and is seeking to fill even the hard-to-place locations through an innovative fellowship.

“Every dermatologist wants to have a physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner on staff, but they have to have experience,” Dr. Challa said. “And many practitioners want to work in dermatology. The Fellowship Program has been a great success so far and what we are doing is very unique. We are getting applications from all over the country.”