Cash Is King at Heartland Motorsports Park

Drag Racers love cash. It buys parts, pays for travel expenses and feeds their hobby. At the upcoming No Prep Nationals presented by Central Power Systems & Services at Heartland Motorsports Park, September 28 & 29, winning racers will have the option to claim their prizes in cash….up to $115,000 of it. The top two feature classes at the event pay $40,000 to each of the respective winners, and a third class pays $10,000 to win. There are also significant prize payouts to runner-up and other finishers that combine to make up the six-figure purse.

When you visit the event website (www.TheNoPrepNationals.com), among other items you see as you scroll down the home page is a stack of cash. Enthusiasts that compete in No Prep races like to see the cash option. All of the necessary tax forms are in place along with plenty of security, but it puts a smile on the racers faces when they know there is cash on the line to win. As a bonus, sponsors including Aeromotive Inc. are providing product certificates to high finishers that can claim significant awards throughout the event such as their fuel systems and accessories.

This is the inaugural year for The No Prep Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park and the track knew they would have to post a large purse to secure the event on everyone’s calendars. “Once the big money is out there it attracts participants that make a living or a lifestyle out of No Prep racing,” noted track owner, Chris Payne. Having popular racers attend the event also draws out more competitors. “We have one of the most popular stars in the No Prep drag racing scene already committed to the show with Daddy Dave from Oklahoma City. His participation will draw additional racers and spectators from Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Colorado, Nebraska, and Iowa,” Payne added.

Drag Racing fans will want to come out to The No Prep Nationals to see the spectacle that will have cars racing from the end of the track where the safety net is traditionally located, back toward the suite tower. No Prep Racers will compete for an 1/8 mile stretch ending just before the backside of the scoreboards. The term “No Prep” means there is no traction compound or rubber applied to the racing surface before or during competition, which causes the cars to move around like they are drag racing on ice. Fans see all sides of these race cars and not just the front or rear bumpers as they get sideways going down the track trying grab ahold of the un-prepared asphalt surface.

The event falls in the middle of a several busy weekends at Heartland Motorsports Park which hosts the NHRA ET Finals September 13-16, the No Prep Nationals September 28-29, and the Ribs and Bibs Country Music Festival October 5-7, 2018.