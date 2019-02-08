To collect data regarding the perceptions and needs of small, independently-owned businesses in the Topeka and Shawnee County area, TIBA is conducting its 9th Annual Small Business Climate Survey.

The results will help set TIBA’s agenda for 2019 and assist us in setting up programs and seminars. This survey is open to all TIBA members and other area small businesses that qualify to be TIBA members. The survey is simple and should take 5 minutes or less to complete.

Responses are anonymous, and businesses will not be identified individually. Questions may be skipped, and respondents may opt out at any time. The deadline for participating in the survey is Friday, February 22nd.

Your assistance is appreciated. TIBA would also like to thank Washburn University’s School of Business for its assistance in creating, implementing and reviewing the survey.

Results will be posted in late February or early March.