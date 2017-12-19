ABWA CAREER CHAPTER ANNOUNCES 2018 WOMAN OF DISTINCTION

TOPEKA, Kan. – American Business Women’s Association (ABWA) Career Chapter of Topeka is proud to recognize Karren Weichert, CEO of Midland Care Connection, Inc., as the 2018 Woman of Distinction. The annual Woman of Distinction Scholarship Luncheon, now in its 36th year, has raised over $365,000 for Washburn University and Washburn Institute of Technology student scholarships.

The 2018 Woman of Distinction Scholarship Luncheon is Tuesday, March 13, 2018, from 11:30AM to 1:00PM at Maner Conference Center, where guest speakers, friends, and colleagues will honor Ms. Weichert for her many personal and professional accomplishments as well as her longstanding leadership in, and dedication to, the community.

Ms. Weichert has been with Midland Care Connection, Inc., for 27 years and has led Midland through the development of a continuum of services with locations in five Kansas communities. Ms. Weichert serves on the boards of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (NHCPCO) and the National PACE Association and is a member of an elite group of hospice directors in the National Hospice Executive Roundtable, a think tank of leaders who share best practices focusing on changing healthcare dynamics and strategies for the future. Locally, Ms. Weichert serves on several boards and committees and is a member of Topeka Rotary.

To make a reservation and/or a tax-deductible contribution to the Karren Weichert Scholarship Fund visit https://www.abwa-career.org. Advanced reservations are required for the luncheon and tickets may be purchased online or by contacting careerabwa@gmail.com.

The mission of the American Business Women’s Association is to bring together businesswomen of diverse occupations to provide opportunities for members to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support, and national recognition.