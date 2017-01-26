American Business Women’s Association Career Chapter of Topeka will recognize Linda P. Jeffrey, JD as the 2017 Woman of Distinction at the 35th Annual Woman of Distinction Scholarship Luncheon on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sunflower Ballroom in the Maner Conference Center.

Ms. Jeffrey served the state of Kansas as assistant attorney general, Shawnee County as County Counselor and Topeka as City Attorney. She is a native of Topeka and a graduate of Washburn University and the Washburn School of Law. Ms. Jeffrey has worked with elected and appointed officials in both major political parties, and with partisan and nonpartisan forms of government on legal issues impacting citizens, the community and government at the local and state levels.

Dedicated to making the world a better place, she shares her time and wisdom to make her profession and her community better. Currently, Ms. Jeffery is an active member of the Church of God in Christ, the Topeka Community Foundation, Community Action Inc., Topeka Chapter of the Links, Inc. and a Silver Life Member of the NAACP.

The ABWA Career Chapter Woman of Distinction Scholarship Luncheon has raised over $350,000 in scholarship funds for individuals pursuing degrees at Washburn University and the Washburn Institute of Technology over the past 35 years.

To make a reservation and/or a tax-deductible contribution to the Linda P. Jeffrey Scholarship Fund, to assist women who attend Washburn University and Washburn Institute of Technology, please go to or contact us at careerabwa@gmail.com. Advance reservations are required.