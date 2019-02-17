TK Online-Only Article

By Kathy Webber

Photo by David Vincent

Dirty Girl Adventures, LLC, an outdoor adventure company, is adding a new adventure to their line up. The outdoor adventure company just finished their 5th year of adventures without a physical location to call their base camp, but that’s all changing.

According to co-owner and original dirty girl, Denise Selbee-Koch, Dirty Girl Adventures is purchasing two buildings in the NOTO Arts District located at 802 N Kansas Avenue and 800 N Kansas Ave. After some renovations to the buildings, these historical buildings built in 1906 will become a retail/event center for Dirty Girl Adventures called Compass Point.

“We are selling things that we have used, we apprec

iate, we would purchase ourselves. We don’t want you to come to our store and buy a back pack from some body who doesn’t know how to fit back packs. That is part of what we are selling,” Selbee-Koch said.

Compass Point will have a variety of items for sale that would satisfy any outdoor adventurer, such as hiking gear, life jackets, and even specialty jewelry and adventure books. Selbee-Koch wanted Compass Point to be not only a store where outdoor gear is sold, but a place where people can hang out, have a beer or coffee, listen to live music and even take a yoga class.

“Part of what this is is togetherness. It’s the connecting piece. What I really love is to work with people who want to do something but they are afraid or not sure, and I like to help them figure out that they can, and that they like it!” Selbee-Koch said.

Dirty Girl Adventures hosts a variety of outdoor adventures such as kayaking, hiking, camping, as well as self-care retreats and seminars. Selbee-Koch has 25 years experience as a social worker and her co-owner Jennifer Woerner has 15 years of experience as an occupational therapist. This work experience combined with their life time of outdoor adventuring experiences, allows Selbee-Koch and Woerner to create and design adventurous experiences that encourage and empower people.

“Compass Point will be another way for us to serve people. Our vision of our company is to encourage and empower people of all ages and fitness levels to reach their full potential through outdoor adventures. Through our adventures we want people to connect with themselves, with others, and with nature. We want you to just feel good and comfortable and be connected with people you feel good and comfortable with,” Selbee-Koch said.

Look for Compass Point, home of Dirty Girl Adventures, to open this Spring.