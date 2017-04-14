Advisors Excel Certified a Great Place to Work®

Advisors Excel recently received certification as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. The second company in Kansas to receive this designation, Advisors Excel earned the credential based on extensive ratings provided by its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/advisors-excel. Company Founders Cody Foster, David Callanan and Derek Thompson announced the achievement of the certification during an all-employee meeting.

“When we started the company back in 2005, we wanted to create a culture where employees felt valued and that their opinions mattered,” Foster said. “We want all of our team members to be empowered to make the right decision because we know that at the end of the day that is what makes them take ownership and drives them to provide the very best service to our clients.”

“We applaud Advisors Excel for seeking certification and releasing its employees’ feedback,” said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work’s Certification Program. “These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees’ trust and create a great workplace — critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with Advisors Excel should take into account as an indicator of high performance.”

“According to our study, 97 percent of Advisors Excel employees say it is a great workplace,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Great Place to Work Certification & List Production.

Just more than 300 of Advisors Excel’s 400 employees completed surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 2.50.