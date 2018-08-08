Advisors Excel earns Great Place to Work designation for second consecutive year

For the second year in a row, Advisors Excel has been certified as a great workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. One of only three Kansas companies to receive this designation, Advisors Excel earned the credential after positive rankings from 94 percent of its employees in anonymous surveys. A summary of these ratings can be found at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/advisors excel.
“When we started the business back in 2005, we wanted to create an environment that empowers employees to look for solutions outside of what’s always been done,” said Advisors Excel Co-Founder David Callanan. “By setting and communicating a clear vision for the company, we’ve given team members the freedom to come up with great ideas and execute them. As a result, we are doing the best work for the financial professionals we serve and ultimately helping them make a difference in the life of their clients.”
“I think one of the things that contributes to a great working atmosphere is our open-door policy at Advisors Excel,” said Co-Founder Cody Foster. “We are constantly taking the temperature in the office through monthly surveys and quarterly lunches with staff and members of the leadership team to ensure everyone has a positive working experience. We want people to be happy at the office and love what they are doing,” said Foster.
Advisors Excel employees completed 365 surveys, resulting in a 90 percent confidence level and a margin of error of ± 2.39.
###
About Advisors Excel:
Advisors Excel was founded in 2005 by David Callanan, Cody Foster and Derek Thompson to bring unparalleled service to independent financial professionals while supporting every aspect of their business. Advisors Excel provides access to a vast array of financial products, unequaled training, powerful marketing and lead generation support, as well as a culture in which many of the nation’s top independent financial professionals continually refine their skills to better serve their valued clients. Through this holistic approach, Advisors Excel seeks to raise the expectations of these professionals, both for their own businesses and for the solutions they bring to the families and individuals with whom they work.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.