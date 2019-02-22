Advisors Excel Event Raises $581,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Topeka, Kansas, February 20, 2019 – $581,000 was raised for Make-A-Wish Foundation during a fundraiser hosted recently by Advisors Excel, a national financial services firm based in Topeka, Kansas. The gift will help to fund a wish to a seriously ill child in every state.
“Who doesn’t want to help put a smile on a child’s face?” said Advisors Excel Co-Founder Cody Foster. “As a parent, I can’t imagine how hard it is to have a seriously ill child and wanting with all your heart to just see them laugh and have fun. I like to think we are providing a positive experience that both the child and the parent can remember for years to come and hopefully is something they can draw strength from.”
Advisors Excel raised the funds in conjunction with more than 700 of the nation’s top financial professionals who were attending a two-day training event in Phoenix. The company hosts the event each year and always includes an opportunity to raise money for a worthy cause. To date, Advisors Excel and its affiliated independent financial professionals have raised more than $3 million to help incredible charities and amazing organizations around the country.
“When a wish is granted, a child replaces fear with confidence, sadness with joy and anxiety with hope,” said Make-A-Wish® President and CEO Richard K. Davis. “Through the generous support of Advisors Excel, they’ve been able to impact our mission across the entire country in many ways — and in particular, the ability to grant over 50 wishes. Much appreciation to them for helping make a difference in the lives of our Wish Kids.”
The founding principle of Make-A-Wish® is to grant the wish of every eligible child. For Wish Kids, granting wishes is more than a nice gesture, it’s a game-changer. In many cases, having a wish granted gives these little warriors the strength and courage they need to comply with difficult medical treatments, and most importantly, keep fighting. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish® has granted more than 300,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories. A wish is granted every 34 minutes.
About Advisors Excel:
Advisors Excel was founded in 2005 by David Callanan, Cody Foster and Derek Thompson to bring unparalleled service to independent financial professionals while supporting every aspect of their business. Advisors Excel provides access to a vast array of financial products, unequaled training, powerful marketing and lead generation support, as well as a culture in which many of the nation’s top independent financial professionals continually refine their skills to better serve their valued clients. Through this holistic approach, Advisors Excel seeks to raise the expectations of these professionals, both for their own businesses and for the service they bring to the families and individuals with whom they work.