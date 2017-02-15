Advisors Excel Takes Home 20 Regional Advertising Awards

Topeka, KS, February 2017 ‒ Advisors Excel’s Creative team picked up a total of 20 ADDYs at the Topeka chapter of the American Advertising Awards annual event, held at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Members of the Creative team accepted awards for print and Web design, video production and copywriting. Two of the 20 awards received Best of Show honors.
The American Advertising Awards recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. The advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, it attracts over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club competitions.
Nine of the AE Creative team’s awards were at the Gold level. A Gold ADDY represents the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries. These entries are passed on to compete at the district level and Gold winners at the district level compete at the national level of the American Advertising Awards, conducted by the American Advertising Federation.
A full list of Advisors Excel’s 2017 ADDY Awards is below:
Best of Show:
- Print: 2016 VP Shock and Awe Kit
- Cross Platform: Inspiring Women Campaign
Gold Awards:
- Direct Mail, 3-D/Mixed: World Series of Sales 2017
- Advertising Industry, Self-Promotion Direct Marketing & Specialty Items: 2016 VP Shock and Awe Kit
- Business-to-Business Website: World Series of Sales 2017
- Microsite: Inspiring Women Website,
- Branded Content & Entertainment: AE Birthday Website
- Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: AE Birthday Campaign
- Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: Inspiring Women Campaign
- Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: 2016 AE Holiday Card Campaign
- Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: World Series of Sales Made By You
Silver Awards:
- Card, Invitation or Announcement: Howard Bailey Custom Invite
- Consumer Website: AdvisorsExcel.com
- Branded Content 60 Seconds or Less: World Series of Sales Graffiti Promo
- More Than 60 Seconds: AE Gives Back
- Music Video: AE Birthday Video
- Copywriting: AE Insider, “A Penny Saved”
- Copywriting: AE Elite Brochure
- Copywriting: American Dream U Brochure
To view and download images of Best in Show and some of the Gold Awards, visit
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B1_q- mX38d0qVnVPMkptc181MDA?usp=sharing
About Advisors Excel:
Advisors Excel was founded in 2005 by David Callanan, Cody Foster and Derek Thompson to bring unparalleled service to independent financial professionals while supporting every aspect of their business. Advisors Excel provides access to proprietary products, unequaled training, powerful marketing and lead generation support, as well as a culture in which many of the nation’s top independent financial professionals continually refine their skills to better serve their valued clients. Through this holistic approach, Advisors Excel seeks to raise the expectations of these professionals, both for their own businesses and