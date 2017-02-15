Advisors Excel Takes Home 20 Regional Advertising Awards

Topeka, KS, February 2017 ‒ Advisors Excel’s Creative team picked up a total of 20 ADDYs at the Topeka chapter of the American Advertising Awards annual event, held at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Members of the Creative team accepted awards for print and Web design, video production and copywriting. Two of the 20 awards received Best of Show honors.

The American Advertising Awards recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. The advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, it attracts over 40,000 entries every year in local AAF Club competitions.

Nine of the AE Creative team’s awards were at the Gold level. A Gold ADDY represents the highest level of creative excellence and is judged to be superior to all other entries. These entries are passed on to compete at the district level and Gold winners at the district level compete at the national level of the American Advertising Awards, conducted by the American Advertising Federation.

A full list of Advisors Excel’s 2017 ADDY Awards is below:

Best of Show:

Print: 2016 VP Shock and Awe Kit

Cross Platform: Inspiring Women Campaign

Gold Awards:

Direct Mail, 3-D/Mixed: World Series of Sales 2017

Advertising Industry, Self-Promotion Direct Marketing & Specialty Items: 2016 VP Shock and Awe Kit

Business-to-Business Website: World Series of Sales 2017

Microsite: Inspiring Women Website,

Branded Content & Entertainment: AE Birthday Website

Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: AE Birthday Campaign

Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: Inspiring Women Campaign

Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: 2016 AE Holiday Card Campaign

Cross Platform Integrated Brand Identity: World Series of Sales Made By You

Silver Awards:

Card, Invitation or Announcement: Howard Bailey Custom Invite

Consumer Website: AdvisorsExcel.com

Branded Content 60 Seconds or Less: World Series of Sales Graffiti Promo

More Than 60 Seconds: AE Gives Back

Music Video: AE Birthday Video

Copywriting: AE Insider, “A Penny Saved”

Copywriting: AE Elite Brochure

Copywriting: American Dream U Brochure To view and download images of Best in Show and some of the Gold Awards, visit

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/0B1_q- mX38d0qVnVPMkptc181MDA?usp=sharing