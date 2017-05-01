Advisors Excel’s Team Neuman delivers $15,000 to Make A Wish® Donation grants wishes for two local children

Topeka, Kansas, April 24, 2017 — Matt Neuman, Vice President of Advisor Development at Advisors Excel, and his team of financial professionals and staff recently presented a $15,000 donation to grant two local children’s wishes through Make a Wish® Kansas.

“Alongside some of the most successful financial professionals in the country, I’m thrilled to partner with Make a Wish® Kansas again,” said Neuman. “This year marked our fourth consecutive year of increased fundraising for kids who are incredibly brave. We are thrilled to be able to help two young children see their wishes become reality.”

Kaydence, a vibrant 3-year-old, loves to pretend she’s a princess when she’s not undergoing treatment for kidney cancer. Her wish to meet her favorite Princess, Jasmine, will now be a dream come true.

A passion for monster trucks is what drives 11-year-old Toby to continue fighting his life-threatening infantile scoliosis. The donation from Team Neuman helped him realize his ultimate wish to cheer on his favorite monster truck driver, Tom Mentz, at the Monster Jam World Finals this past March.

LeAnne Miller, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Kansas, said, “Team Neuman has allowed everyone involved to experience true happiness, while giving these children renewed energy and strength. We are grateful for our partnership and the impact it has made in our community.”

Since 1985, Make A Wish® Kansas has granted nearly 1,400 wishes for Kansas kids while serving 99 of the 105 Kansas counties. To learn more about Make a Wish® Kansas, visit Kansas.wish.org.

About Team Neuman:

Matt Neuman and his team at Advisors Excel consult with just over a hundred of the most elite financial practitioners in the nation and have proven to drive their success forward. He and his team are deeply involved in the practices of his producers, fully supporting their offices. Neuman’s insight has been featured nationwide in publications such as Senior Market Advisor, ProducersWeb, Agent Sales Journal, Insurance News Net, Financial Safari Radio and through his “On Matthew’s Mind” which is printed annually. For more information, visit www.matthewneuman.com.