Advisors Excel’s Team Neuman delivers more than $16,000 to Lawrence Community Shelter’s Family Program

Topeka, Kansas, April 19, 2018 — Matt Neuman, Vice President of Advisor Development at Advisors Excel, and his team of financial professionals and staff recently presented a $16,300 donation to Lawrence Community Shelter to help support their Family Program. For the past 5 years, Neuman’s team has conducted a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket fundraiser called “Matt’s Madness,” raising funds for various local not-for-profits. This year’s recipient, the Lawrence Community Shelter, was picked based on an experience several team members had while volunteering at the shelter. To date, $44,450 has been raised during Matt’s Madness.

“Over the past year we’ve been fortunate to see the amazing work Lawrence Community Shelter does in our community,” said Neuman. “They are staffed with countless, caring employees, and the people they serve are gracious, warm souls at a stage in life where a helping hand up goes a long way. So, after experiencing the kindhearted people woven throughout Lawrence Community Shelter, selecting them as the recipient of our 2018 bracket proceeds was an easy choice.”

The approach in the Family Program is holistic and integrated, providing semi-private spaces including laundry facilities, bathrooms and a playroom and outdoor space where families are safe, secure and self-contained. Once the housing needs are met, all medical needs for the family are addressed, making sure the basic foundation for physical and mental well-being are in place. The Family Program works closely with organizations like Parents as Teachers, tiny-k, Head Start and other education programs with a focus on enhancing educational opportunities and making sure the children experience no disruption from regular school routines. Parents all take part in parenting classes and work with staff to find permanent employment and housing with continual support after the family moves out of the shelter.

“This generous gift will ensure families in need have a real chance to get back on their feet,” said Mia Gonzalez, director of development at Lawrence Community Shelter. “We embrace the fact that every family is unique and tailor our programs to help them meet and overcome the challenges they face. There is no happier day than when a healthy and stable family moves out of the shelter and into their new, permanent home.”