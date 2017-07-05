ALL five candidates take to the stage in topeka mayoral candidate forum

The Jayhawk Theater will serve as the backdrop for the public to hear from all five Topeka mayoral candidates as they discuss their views on various topics important to the community.

The Topeka mayoral candidates are: Michelle De La Isla, Spencer Duncan, Chris Schultz, Clark Trammell and Mark Weiser.

Eugene Williams, General Manager/CEO of KTWU/PBS will serve as the moderator and representatives from local media outlets will deliver questions to the candidates. Participating media outlets include: WIBW Radio, KSNT-TV, KTWU/PBS, WIBW-TV and the Topeka Capital Journal.

A reception will take place prior to the forum allowing the public time to visit with the candidates.

The candidate reception and forum will take place:

Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Reception: 6:00 pm – 6:45 pm

Forum: 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm

Location: Jayhawk Theatre – 720 SW Jackson Street, Topeka, KS 66603

The event is hosted by the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Topeka, Inc., Community Resource Council, The League of Women Voters of Topeka/Shawnee County, The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, YWCA and Forge Young Professionals.

