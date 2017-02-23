Allied Sales Forms Partnership with U-Haul

TOPEKA, Kan. (Feb. 22, 2017) — U-Haul Company of Kansas, Inc. is pleased to announce that Allied Sales, a used car dealership, has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Topeka community.

Allied Sales at 660 NE U.S. Hwy. 24 will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental items, self-storage and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (785) 354-7048 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Topeka-KS-66608/054594/ today.

Allied Sales owner Tim Grossnickle is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Shawnee County.

U-Haul and Allied Sales are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Allied Sales is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.