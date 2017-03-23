Alorica Announces Layoffs

TOPEKA, Kan., March, 23, 2017: Alorica, Inc., a company that provides customer relationship management and back office support, has made the difficult decision to layoff employees at their Topeka contact center. The company has over 100 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada and closing the Topeka facility was based on a strategic business decision.

“While it was a difficult decision, we’ve decided to transfer these positions in Topeka to our other U.S.-based offices where employees serve the same client. By bringing more people together who work for the same client, team members will benefit from greater engagement with each other during training and share best practices more frequently,“ stated Ken Muche, Director of Global Public Relations at Alorica.

The last day of operations is anticipated for May 26, 2017 with 300 employees impacted. Alorica representatives have indicated they will provide the affected employees with information and resources to assist in seeking new employment.

“We are working closely with Alorica, our partners at the Topeka Workforce Center, and other Topeka companies that are seeking skilled workers. The impacted workers have strong customer service and computer skills and we believe there are opportunities for them within our business community,” said Matt Pivarnik, President and CEO Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce and GO Topeka.

About GO Topeka

GO Topeka is a private not-for-profit organization dedicated to enhancing economic development in Topeka and Shawnee County by attracting new businesses, facilitating expansions and enhancing the business acumen of small business owners and entrepreneurs. GO Topeka is contracted by JEDO to administer the half-cent sales tax.