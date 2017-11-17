20 Under 40: AMANDA VOGELSBERG

AMANDA VOGELSBERG

Partner Henson, Hutton, Mudrick, Gragson & Vogelsberg, LLP

As an attorney Amanda helps her clients by providing legal advice and guidance. She also provides continuing legal education for the Kansas Bar Association.





Amanda is an active member and board member of several professional organizations, but also serves on multiple committees for ARTSConnect. She has committed most of her spare time since 2013 to Junior League’s Diaper Depot program. Under her leadership, the Junior League provided diapers to thousands of families in Shawnee County.



What do you see as your role in making Topeka a better place to live and work?

As I see it, I am a part owner of this City and I am proud to live and work here. I think that every action counts and so I volunteer locally.



Where do you see Topeka in 10 years?

By 2027, Topeka businesses, particularly in the areas of finance, insurance and manufacturing, will have increased in size, providing more job opportunities for our residents. Topeka’s downtown and riverfront will be thriving, the city will have an expanded biking trail system, and residents will enjoy increased access to the Kansas River. Topeka will be THE place everyone else will wish they had invested in 10 years earlier.