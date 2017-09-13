Jennifer LeClair joins the American Heart Association’s Topeka team as the Development Director.

TOPEKA, Kan., September 13, 2017 — The American Heart Association announces its new Development Director, Jennifer LeClair. The American Heart Association, the world’s leading voluntary organization dedicated to building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

LeClair joined the Topeka office and will oversee fundraising events, volunteers, sponsorships, and donor relationships for the Topeka Heart Walk and Go Red For Women Luncheon, plus the Manhattan Go Red For Women event.

“We’re excited to have Jennifer on our team, her career experience will make her a great asset to our organization, and she will make a difference to help fight heart disease and stroke in our community,” said Metro Executive Director, Katie Leiding.

Prior to joining the American Heart Association, LeClair served as the Membership Director for KTWU Public Television, where she enjoyed building connections and partnerships throughout the community and surrounding areas.

LeClair also serves as the President of the Board of Directors for On Stage Live, the oldest nonprofit performing arts organization in Topeka, and enjoys teaching painting classes to children and adults.

