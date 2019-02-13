American Heart Association to Host Breakfast in Red for the Topeka Community

What:

The American Heart Association, together with its Go Red for Women® movement is proud to host the inaugural Breakfast in Red to raise awareness around women’s heart health on Valentine’s Day!

The 2019 Breakfast in Red is sponsored nationally by CVS Health and locally by The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus.

When:

Thursday, February 14, 2019

8-9 a.m. | Breakfast and Program with Keynote speaker by Topeka’s only femalecardiologist, Dr. Swapna Mamidipally

Note: Photo opportunities and interviews will be available with the doctor and director for the event

Where:

The Brownstone

4020 N.W. 25th St., Topeka, KS 66618

Why:

Heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year-more than all cancers combined. Together we can prevent heart disease and stroke. The good news is that 80 percent of cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes. Women who Go Red live healthier lives. Plan to wear red and bring someone your heart cherishes to this free, first-time event!

For more information about this event, the public is encouraged to call 785.228.3435 or visit the Event section on: www.facebook.com/ahakansas.

###