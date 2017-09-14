Amy Burns Joins Stormont Vail Health as President of Stormont Vail Foundation



(Topeka, Kan., September 14, 2017) ­– Stormont Vail Health is proud to announce that Amy Burns will join the organization as the president and executive director of the Stormont Vail Foundation.

Burns is looking forward to returning to the health care field after having previously worked as the director of marketing and development for Family Service and Guidance Center from 1998-2013 and as the vice president of development for Family Service and Guidance Center Foundation from 2008-2013.

“The Stormont Vail Foundation has an excellent reputation of supporting patient care services and health education programs,” Burns said. “I’m excited to build stronger regional partnerships in order to support Stormont Vail Health’s mission of improving the health of the community.”

“We are thrilled to have Amy join our Foundation as its new president,” said Kevin Hahn, Stormont Vail Foundation board of trustees chair. “She is a well-respected leader in the community and her skills will be a valuable addition to our team of employees.”

Burns received her bachelor’s in political science and speech communications from Washburn University in 1994 and her juris doctorate from Washburn University School of Law in 1998. Burns joins Stormont Vail Health from Junior Achievement of Kansas in Topeka, Kansas, where she served as the president and chief executive officer.

She has served on the Junior Achievement USA brand advisory committee, the U.S. Army War College’s National Security Seminar Class of 2017 and the Leadership Kansas class of 2014. She was also a 2015 Junior Achievement USA Flemke Award nominee. The award is given to first-time JA presidents who have demonstrated outstanding contributions and achievements to the organization.

Burns will begin her position on Nov. 1.

“I look forward to working with the incredible team of professionals at Stormont Vail Health to ensure they have the resources they need to care for our population for generations to come,” Burns said.

Funds raised by the Foundation support emergency patient assistance through its Care Line program, funds nursing scholarships and employee continuing education grants and supports department and capital needs through facility enhancements and equipment purchases.

About the Stormont Vail Foundation

Established in 1984, the Stormont Vail Foundation provides voluntary gift support to Stormont Vail Health for patient care services and community health education programs.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health system that has been serving the health care needs of Kansas for more than 130 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 400 providers, which includes over 250 physicians. Nearly 5,000 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and 10 regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by being a national leader in providing compassionate, high-quality and efficient integrated care through collaboration that results in a healthier community.