ANGEL ROMERO NAMED CHAIR-ELECT

Topeka, KS, December 20, 2018– Forge, Topeka’s young professional’s organization, voted Angel Romero Jr. as the 2018 chair-elect during their December Leadership Team Meeting. Romero works as the vice president of resource development at the United Way of Greater Topeka. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Washburn University and a Juris Doctor degree from Washburn University’s School of Law. Romero currently sits of the Boards of the Topeka Civic Theatre, Capital Area Crime Stoppers, and the Kansas Association for Youth Alumni Network. He is also on the Washburn Young Alumni Council and volunteers actively with the Washburn University Leadership Institute.

“I am beyond excited for the opportunity to help lead Forge as we move forward with exciting plans for 2018 and beyond,” stated Romero. “It’s an exciting time to be a young professional in Topeka, and I’m thrilled that Forge is taking the lead in shaping a community we can all be proud to call home.”

Romero will follow the succession of incoming chair of Forge Ty Hysten, VALIC. Sean Frost, Washburn University Foundation, will thereby be recognized as past-chair. This is the first time in the organization’s history that both the positions of chair and chair-elect are held by minorities.

Gabriel O’Shea, executive director of Forge was supportive of Romero’s decision to pursue this position and very pleased with the results of the vote. “Angel brings with him a rich knowledge fundraising and leadership and exhibits an unparalleled sense of commitment to this community, “ said O’Shea. “I am really looking forward to working closely with Angel and Ty, and I am confident that under their leadership, Forge will continue to excel at attracting and retaining young talents to Greater Topeka.”

The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce launched the young professionals group called Fast Forward in 1999 to provide a forum for young professionals in Topeka and to develop the next generation of leadership. In 2016, Fast Forward rebranded to become Forge in an effort to address challenges facing Topeka in attracting and retaining young talents. As part of the brand change, membership is now free to anyone under 40 thanks to six business benefactors in the community: Advisor’s Excel, Bartlett and West, Capitol Federal, FHLBank Topeka, Washburn University and Westar Energy. New members can sign up and see upcoming events by visiting topekaforge.org.

# # #

As Topeka’s official destination marketing organization, Visit Topeka is dedicated to marketing the region as an exceptional destination for meetings, events, sports and leisure tourism, thereby enhancing the local economy. Visit Topeka is a 501(c)6 not-for-profit organization. Learn more at VisitTopeka.com.