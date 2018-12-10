Annual Go Red For Women® Event will Share a Local Heart Survivor’s Story and Empower the Community

The annual Topeka Go Red For Women®: An Evening With Heart will raise funds for lifesaving research and education, plus honor survivors, and inspire lifestyle changes.

WHAT:

The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women®: An Evening With Heart, celebrates the national movement focused on women’s heart health. The evening will feature networking and a silent “Purse-onality” auction. Each item is reflective of the individual or company donating the purse package.

The event will proceed with dinner and a program. The program features an introduction from Go Red For Women Chair Jamie Hornbaker, a powerful survivor story, live auction and a presentation from Sarah Anglemyer, BSN, RN and structural heart coordinator at Stormont Vail Health’s Cotton O’Neil Heart Center.

Topeka’s Go Red For Women: An Evening With Heart, (formally the annual luncheon) is one of the American Heart Association’s signature events. It is nationally sponsored by Macy’s andCVS Health and locally presented by Stormont Vail Health.

WHEN:

Tuesday, December 11, 2018

4 p.m. Registration, Networking and “Purse-onality” Silent Auction Begins

5:30 p.m. Dinner is served, and the Program Begins

Note: Photo opportunities and interviews will be available with the survivor

WHERE:

Capitol Plaza Hotel, 1717 SW Topeka Blvd. Topeka, KS 66612

WHY:

Cardiovascular diseases, which includes stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. But about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented. Our featured survivor learned the symptoms of a heart attack at another Go Red event, and paid attention to the warning signs therefore saving her own life after suffering a heart attack. As heart disease is the number one killer – claiming the lives of one in three women – we have to raise awareness and raise funds to save lives.

More information on the Go Red For Women’s national movement can be found at www.goredforwomen.org and for local event information, www.heart.org/topekagored.

