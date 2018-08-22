ANTHONY BLANCO Awarded 2018 ActionCOACH Global Coach of the Year

Hamilton Island, AUS –ANTHONY BLANCO, of Topeka, Kansas won the 2018 ActionCOACH Coach of the Year, Global Award at the annual ActionCOACH Business Coaching Global Conference at the Hamilton Island Convention Center in Australia on August 10, 2018.

Anthony Blanco earned this award for the results he has accomplished working with his clients across the globe over the course of the past year.

ActionCOACH Founder and Chairman, Brad Sugars, presented the award to Anthony Blanco.

As an ActionCOACH, Anthony Blanco takes the most pride in the success of his clients. As one said, “The one-on-one coaching has helped me in a way that I wouldn’t have helped myself before. I equate it to a teacher. My patients ask me what I’m doing different now. I tell them, I’ve got a teacher and homework!” Dr. Gordon Roeder, Dream Dentistry & Sleep Care, Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

Anthony Blanco became a certified ActionCOACH Business Coach earlier this year, working under owner Earl Kemper, six-time ActionCOACH Coach of the Year. Blanco finds personal success in helping business owners find their significance and freedom. His personal passion is engaging people in their vision for their life and business, then helping them to succeed and arrive at their greatness. With eighteen years of coaching experience, he partnered with the ActionCOACH Business Coaching to help business owners and leadership teams dream big, set achievable goals, and give them the tools to accomplish them.