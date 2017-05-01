Architect One Receives Top Honor During Small Business Week – First Topeka Company To Be Awarded In 20 years

Topeka, Kan- Topeka’s Architect One will be recognized by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as the Kansas City District’s Small Business Persons of the Year. The award comes during National Small Business Week, April 30 through May 5. Architect One is the first Topeka company to win this award in the past 20 years.

“We are honored and humbled,” said Scott Gales, President of Architect One said of the award. “But, more than that, we are grateful to Topeka. This is their award, the community made this possible for us.”

To be eligible for SBA small business awards, a business must utilize SBA services to help further their organization. SBA Small Business Persons of the Year candidates are judged on staying power, employee growth, ability to overcome adversity, innovation in products and services, and contributions to the community. Architect One was nominated by Karl Klein, Regional Director of the Washburn University Small Business Development Center.

The Kansas City SBA District serves an 89 county territory in Kansas and Missouri and a small business population of more than 350,000. The SBA has presented small business awards annually for more than 50 years; it is the first and longest-running awards program for small businesses in the country.

What: Small Business Persons of the Year Award presentation

When: Thursday, May 4, 3:00 p.m.

Where: Architect One, 906 S Kansas Ave. Suite 200

For interview requests, please contact Scott Gales at 785.271.7010