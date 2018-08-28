OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (August 28, 2018) – Innovators from across the Midwest will be pitching their ideas to technology scouts from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) at Encountering Innovation: Delivering Innovation to the DoD and Beyond – a weeklong event starting Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the Kansas SBDC at Johnson County Community College in Overland Park.

The public is invited to learn about technology commercialization from the DoD and view the 70+ innovations on display during the Conference Day on Tuesday, Oct. 9 at JCCC.

Network with innovators, Federal agency tech scouts, incubator managers, investors, intellectual property attorneys, SBIR applicants, and others involved in the innovation ecosystem. Registration to the conference is open athttps://ce.jccc.edu/courseDisplay.cfm?schID=10481

This is the second year for the Encountering Innovation event. At the 2017 event, U.S. DoD tech scouts expressed interest in 44 of the 57 technologies; 27 of 57 innovators connected with a DoD contact; and 17 of 57 innovators were referred to another federal agency. Five additional innovators received a referral or recommendation that could help move their product or innovation forward.

“Regional technology events are critical to the Department of Defense and to the very backbone of American innovation,” shared Tim N. Fowler, (IAC) Field Science and Technology Advisor imbedded with USSTRATCOM J814/Technology/Experimentation Support Branch. “Frankly, in the past we have done a poor job of finding breakthrough technologies that have direct effect on our warfighters from the small business owners, university students and staff, or the small business that has that something we need. The innovation, collaboration, and passion we have found at these events is amazing.”

Supporting Data

Kansas small business innovators and universities build value by connecting with government contractors and securing intellectual property. The USPTO Rocky Mountain Regional Office in Denver, Colorado, serves the state of Kansas. According to the USPTO website:

4,597 utility patents have been issued to Kansans since June 2014.

Kansas innovators registered 1,927 trademarks in 2017.

The three largest patent areas for Kansas are telecommunications (US patent classification, Class 455), multiplex communications (class 370) and financial, business class data processing.

About Kansas SBDC

The Kansas SBDC is a statewide advising, consulting, and training service for small business (typically less than 500 employees) funded by federal, state, and local partners. Funding allows the Kansas SBDC to provide advising and training (i.e. financial analysis, marketing, and management) to businesses across the state at low or no cost. Kansas SBDC is an accredited member of America’s SBDC, the most comprehensive small business assistance network in the United States.

To learn more, visit jccc.edu/ksbdc or call 913-469-3878.

For more information on the Kansas SBDC, contact Elisa Waldman, 913-469-4435 or ewaldman@jccc.edu.

###