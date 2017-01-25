AZURA ANNOUNCES 2017 IMPACT CARD ADDITIONS & 2016 RESULTS

TOPEKA- Azura Credit Union announced five additional charities of choice joining the Azura Community Impact Debit Card program on Wednesday January 18th at 10 A.M. at their 1129 S. Kansas Avenue location. The program will now include a total of seven participating charitable organizations. In addition, to announcing the 2017 additions Azura presented funds to TARC and Topeka Rescue Mission for their proceeds from participating in the Community Impact Debit Card program in 2016.

Representatives from all seven of the charities of choice were present:

TARC, current and continuing charity of choice, www.tarcinc.org

Topeka Rescue Mission, current and continuing charity of choice, www.trmonline.org

Boys and Girls Club of Topeka www.bgctopeka.org

Harvesters – The Community Food Network www.harvesters.org

MVP, Military Veteran Project www.militaryveteranproject.org

Supporting Kids Foundation www.supportingkids.org

Topeka Community Cycle Project www.cycleproject.org

As a charity of choice in the Community Impact Debit Card program, when Azura members choose to participate they will select from one of these seven charitable organizations. Members will receive their special Community Impact Debit Card for a one time $2 charge. As members use the card to make purchases, Azura Credit Union will donate five cents to the organization the member selected. The organizations were selected through a committee process and align with one of Azura’s areas of focus: education, quality of life & fundamental needs, health & wellness, and community revitalization.

TARC and Topeka Rescue Mission participated in a check presentation and announcement of the 2016 results of their participation in the Community Impact Debit Card program. The Community Impact Debit Card program was able to raise $30,774.10 for TARC in 2016 and Topeka Rescue Mission received $10,211.10.

“We are beyond thankful for our members who choose to participate in Azura’s Community Impact Debit Card program. This program is a an excellent example of the impact we can make in the community when we all work together. One swipe at a time, we were able to accumulate and give $40,000 in 2016. We are excited to see the possibilities, growth and impact this program can have for our existing and new additions in 2017.” said Jennifer Kirmse VP of Business Development at Azura Credit Union.