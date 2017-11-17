20 Under 40: BEN BROXTERMAN



BEN BROXTERMAN

Supervisor, Child Life Services Stormont Vail Health

As a Certified Child Life Specialist at Stormont Vail Health, Ben helps kids and their families cope with the various experiences and emotions that come with illness and treatments.

Ben also serves on advisory councils for the Midland Care Center for Hope & Healing–Grief Center and St. Matthew Catholic School, and is a core committee member and events coordinator for the Safe Kids Shawnee County Coalition.

What do you see as your role in making Topeka a better place to live and work?

I see my role as a cheerleader and champion for our community. Changing people’s attitudes takes time and commitment, but there are opportunities every day to highlight the great things happening here.

Where do you see Topeka in 10 years?

I see us building a community that our kids will be proud of and want to stay in as they grow.