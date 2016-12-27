Blake Sutton Receives Fast Start Award Honor

Blake Sutton, a Financial Advisor at Envista Credit Union, registered through CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. has received the 2016 Fast Start award in recognition of his meeting or exceeding Gross Dealer Concession (GDC) requirements of $75,000.00 within the first six months following Advisor Academy training.

The Fast Start is an award presented by CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. that recognizes new advisors for their outstanding performances and their efforts to demonstrate the ability to become familiar working with members through the sales process and their efficiency using the business processing systems.

In winning this award, CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. recognizes Sutton’s commitment to the financial well-being of members and to the credit union’s mutual partnership.

CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. utilizes face-to-face financial advisors working onsite at credit unions to help meet member retirement, investment and insurance needs. CUNA Brokerage Services provides Broker Dealer services to credit unions throughout the nation, offering a full range of investment products, variable insurance products, securities programs and professional services related to securities transactions.

CUNA Mutual Group is a leading provider of financial services to cooperatives, credit unions, their members and valued customers worldwide. With more than 75 years of market commitment, CUNA Mutual’s vision is unwavering: to be a trusted business partner who delivers service excellence and customer-focused, best-in-class products and market-driven innovation. More information on the company is available on the company’s Web site at www.cunamutual.com .

Securities sold, advisory services offered through CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc. (CBSI), member FINRASIPC Not NCUA/NCUSIF/FDIC insured, May Lose Value, No Financial Guarantee. Not a deposit of any financial institution.