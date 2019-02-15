Blind Tiger Brewery Renews Sumatran Tiger Sponsorship with Topeka Zoo

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant announces the renewal of our sponsorship of the Sumatran Tigers at the Topeka Zoo for 2019.

Every pint, half pint, growler, squealer and keg of Tiger Bite IPA sold at the Blind Tiger Brewery provides support to the Sumatran Tigers at the Topeka Zoo. Buy a Beer – Save a Tiger.

The Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center has been and continues to be extremely successful with the Sumatran Tiger program with one litter of three cubs born in 2014 and a second litter of four cubs born in mid-October, 2018. The Topeka Zoo has a beautiful large habitat and a superb zoo staff who do a great job of caring for the tigers.

The Sumatran Tiger sub-species is very endangered with fewer than 500 estimated to be alive in the wild in Sumatra, and just 81 (including our new cubs) under human care in the United States. The Topeka Zoo works with multiple other zoos around the country through the Sumatran Tiger Species Survival Plan to maintain and build up the gene pool of the Sumatran Tigers to preserve this very endangered species.

Some of the money from the sponsorship from the Blind Tiger Brewery goes to Sumatra to employ a ranger who works to prevent poaching and to maintain the existing natural environment for the wild tigers. One of the new cubs, Badar, was named to honor this hard working ranger. So Craft Beer enthusiasts in Topeka are saving tigers in Sumatra.

Jay Ives, owner of the Blind Tiger Brewery said, “We will keep coming through for the tigers with our sponsorship every month. It is one of the most satisfying community support efforts that we are involved in. The staff at the Topeka Zoo do such a great job taking care of the tigers and preserving the species.”

Here is another aspect of our tiger sponsorship. The spent grain (barley malt) from our brewing process is provided as feed to a buffalo (bison) ranch right here in Shawnee County. As the buffalo herd increases, the excess animals are humanely harvested and processed by a local, licensed, and inspected meat facility. The buffalo meat comes to the Blind Tiger Brewery and becomes our delicious, lean Kansan Burger (plus steaks on special occasions). The buffalo bones are provided to the Topeka Zoo to enrich the lives of the Sumatran Tigers as part of our on-going sponsorship.

About the Blind Tiger Brewery:

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is one of five craft breweries in Topeka at this writing, and is the largest and oldest. The Blind Tiger is the most recognized and respected Craft Brewer in the area. The Blind Tiger Brewery brewed 1,364 barrels of Craft Beer last year, which is about 338,272 glasses of beer consumed last year by a thirsty city!

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant has been brewing and serving great fresh local Craft Beer at 37th St. and Kansas Ave. in Topeka since May 1st of 1995. Every day there are about 20 great tasting Craft Beers on tap at the Blind Tiger Brewery. No matter what your taste in beer you can happily satisfy your thirst at the Blind Tiger Brewery. Our selection of fresh, local Craft Beer goes from light to dark, from mild to strong, and from malty to hoppy. That’s why we say “Beer Brewed for Every Mood.” The Blind Tiger Brewery was voted Best Brewery in “Best of Topeka 2018.”

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is a full-service family-dining restaurant with a delicious menu featuring Steak, Pasta, Seafood, and Barbeque. Seating over 300 diners, the Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is the largest locally owned restaurant in Topeka. We are open 11:00 to 11:00 Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 to 12:00 Friday and Saturday. We are a small, locally owned and operated Topeka company, serving wonderful food, staffed by Topekans, serving over 800 meals each day to happy Topekans.

Some come for the food and stay for the beer, some come for the beer and stay for the food.

Blind Tiger Brewery Awards List:

Brewmaster John Dean Head Brewer Alvaro Canizales Most Awarded Brewery for Hundreds of Miles!

22 Medals & Awards at National & International Competitions!

Kansas Craft Brewer of the Year 2018

Blind Tiger Bock Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2018

Basil Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2014

Champion Brewer World Beer Cup 2014 Large Brewpub Division

Champion Brewery World Beer Cup 2014 Large Brewpub Division

Munich Dunkles Gold Award World Beer Cup 2014

Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2014

Capital City Kölsch Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2012

Maibock Gold Award World Beer Cup 2012

Capital City Kölsch Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2011

County Seat Wheat Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2010

Munich Dunkles Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2010

County Seat Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2009

Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2008

Smokey The Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007

Java Porter Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007

Maibock Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2006

Java Porter Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2004

Tailwind Rye Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2004

Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2003

Raw Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002

Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002

Smokey The Beer Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2001