Blind Tiger Brewery Wins Again

September 23, 2018 - News Releases

On Saturday September 22nd, in Denver, Colorado, John Dean, Brewmaster of the Blind Tiger Brewery, was awarded the Bronze Medal for our Blind Tiger Bock beer at the Great American Beer Festival 2018.  This event is the National Championships for all breweries big and small.  This is the 22nd National or International award received by John Dean and the Blind Tiger Brewery (see list).

John’s primary focus every day when brewing beer is quality.  That translates to a great experience for the beer drinker.  We have our Blind Tiger Bock on-tap right now, so Topekans can enjoy it.

Description of Blind Tiger Bock:

This chestnut brown lager has a dominating malt character and a warming alcohol note. The light hopping is subtle.  Over indulgence is rumored to leave you feeling like you have been head-butted by a billy goat!  This is a traditional German style lager that appears in many variants from many breweries.

How did Bock get its name?  Bock was first brewed in the 14th century by German brewers in the Hanseatic League town of Einbeck.  The style from Einbeck was later adopted by Munich brewers in the 17th century and due to their Bavarian accent, citizens of Munich pronounced “Einbeck” as “ein Bock” which means “a billy goat.”  Thus the beer became known as “bock.”  To this day, as a visual pun, a goat often appears on bock labels.

 

Facts about the Great American Beer Festival 2018:

3      Days

4      Sessions

102      Categories or Beer Styles

83      Average number of beers entered in each category

36      Years in a row the festival has been held

8,496      Beers entered in the competition

4,000      Beers poured on the festival floor

(The biggest selection of American beers ever served in one place.)

62,000      People attending

2,404      American breweries entering beers

800      American Breweries pouring their beer on the festival floor

1,000,000+   Square Feet of exhibit space for three days

293      Certified judges from 28 countries

4,086      Volunteers

298      Tons of ice consumed to keep the beer cold

51      States of the United States (and D.C.) with breweries represented

306      Awards

46,500      Gallons of Beer on the festival floor

58,000+    Volunteer Hours Worked

 

Additional information about the Great American Beer Festival can be obtained at www.greatamericanbeerfestival.comor from the Brewers Association in Boulder, Colorado.

 

Awards List:

Most Awarded Brewery for Hundreds of Miles!

22 Medals & Awards at National & International Competitions!

Blind Tiger Bock                 Bronze Medal          Great American Beer Festival 2018

Basil Beer                             Gold Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2014

 Champion Brewer   World Beer Cup 2014   Large Brewpub Division

Champion Brewery   World Beer Cup 2014   Large Brewpub Division

Munich Dunkles                 Gold Award              World Beer Cup 2014

Maibock                                Silver Award            World Beer Cup 2014

Capital City Kölsch            Gold Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2012

Maibock                                Gold Award              World Beer Cup 2012

Capital City Kölsch            Bronze Medal          Great American Beer Festival 2011

County Seat Wheat            Bronze Medal          Great American Beer Festival 2010

Munich Dunkles                 Bronze Award          World Beer Cup 2010

County Seat Wheat            Gold Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2009

Maibock                                Silver Award            World Beer Cup 2008

Smokey The Beer               Gold Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2007

Java Porter                          Silver Medal            Great American Beer Festival 2007

Maibock                                Gold Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2006

Java Porter                          Gold Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2004

Tailwind Rye                       Bronze Award          World Beer Cup 2004

Tailwind Rye                       Silver Medal            Great American Beer Festival 2003

Raw Wheat                          Gold Medal               Great American Beer Festival 2002

Tailwind Rye                       Silver Medal            Great American Beer Festival 2002

Smokey The Beer               Silver Medal            Great American Beer Festival 2001

 

About the Blind Tiger Brewery:

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is one of three craft breweries in Topeka at this writing, and is the first brewery in Topeka in modern times.  The Blind Tiger Brewery brews about 1,400 barrels of Craft Beer each year, which is about 350,000 glasses of beer consumed each year by a thirsty city!

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant has been brewing and serving great fresh local Craft Beer at 37th St. and Kansas Ave. in Topeka since May 1st of 1995.  There are at least 20 great tasting Craft Beers on tap at the Blind Tiger Brewery at any given time.  No matter what your taste in beer you can happily satisfy your thirst at the Blind Tiger Brewery.  Our selection of fresh, local Craft Beer goes from light to dark, from mild to strong, and from malty to hoppy.  That’s why we say “BeerBrewedforEveryMood.”  The Blind Tiger Brewery was voted Best Brewery in Topeka in 2018.

 