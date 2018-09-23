Blind Tiger Brewery Wins Again

On Saturday September 22nd, in Denver, Colorado, John Dean, Brewmaster of the Blind Tiger Brewery, was awarded the Bronze Medal for our Blind Tiger Bock beer at the Great American Beer Festival 2018. This event is the National Championships for all breweries big and small. This is the 22nd National or International award received by John Dean and the Blind Tiger Brewery (see list).

John’s primary focus every day when brewing beer is quality. That translates to a great experience for the beer drinker. We have our Blind Tiger Bock on-tap right now, so Topekans can enjoy it.

Description of Blind Tiger Bock:

This chestnut brown lager has a dominating malt character and a warming alcohol note. The light hopping is subtle. Over indulgence is rumored to leave you feeling like you have been head-butted by a billy goat! This is a traditional German style lager that appears in many variants from many breweries.

How did Bock get its name? Bock was first brewed in the 14th century by German brewers in the Hanseatic League town of Einbeck. The style from Einbeck was later adopted by Munich brewers in the 17th century and due to their Bavarian accent, citizens of Munich pronounced “Einbeck” as “ein Bock” which means “a billy goat.” Thus the beer became known as “bock.” To this day, as a visual pun, a goat often appears on bock labels.

Facts about the Great American Beer Festival 2018:

3 Days

4 Sessions

102 Categories or Beer Styles

83 Average number of beers entered in each category

36 Years in a row the festival has been held

8,496 Beers entered in the competition

4,000 Beers poured on the festival floor

(The biggest selection of American beers ever served in one place.)

62,000 People attending

2,404 American breweries entering beers

800 American Breweries pouring their beer on the festival floor

1,000,000+ Square Feet of exhibit space for three days

293 Certified judges from 28 countries

4,086 Volunteers

298 Tons of ice consumed to keep the beer cold

51 States of the United States (and D.C.) with breweries represented

306 Awards

46,500 Gallons of Beer on the festival floor

58,000+ Volunteer Hours Worked

Additional information about the Great American Beer Festival can be obtained at www.greatamericanbeerfestival.comor from the Brewers Association in Boulder, Colorado.

Blind Tiger Brewery

Brewmaster John Dean Head Brewer Alvaro Canizales

Awards List:

Most Awarded Brewery for Hundreds of Miles!

22 Medals & Awards at National & International Competitions!

Blind Tiger Bock Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2018

Basil Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2014

Champion Brewer World Beer Cup 2014 Large Brewpub Division

Champion Brewery World Beer Cup 2014 Large Brewpub Division

Munich Dunkles Gold Award World Beer Cup 2014

Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2014

Capital City Kölsch Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2012

Maibock Gold Award World Beer Cup 2012

Capital City Kölsch Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2011

County Seat Wheat Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2010

Munich Dunkles Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2010

County Seat Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2009

Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2008

Smokey The Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007

Java Porter Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007

Maibock Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2006

Java Porter Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2004

Tailwind Rye Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2004

Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2003

Raw Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002

Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002

Smokey The Beer Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2001

About the Blind Tiger Brewery:

The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is one of three craft breweries in Topeka at this writing, and is the first brewery in Topeka in modern times. The Blind Tiger Brewery brews about 1,400 barrels of Craft Beer each year, which is about 350,000 glasses of beer consumed each year by a thirsty city!