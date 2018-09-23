Blind Tiger Brewery Wins Again

On Saturday September 22nd, in Denver, Colorado, John Dean, Brewmaster of the Blind Tiger Brewery, was awarded the Bronze Medal for our Blind Tiger Bock beer at the Great American Beer Festival 2018. This event is the National Championships for all breweries big and small. This is the 22nd National or International award received by John Dean and the Blind Tiger Brewery (see list).
John’s primary focus every day when brewing beer is quality. That translates to a great experience for the beer drinker. We have our Blind Tiger Bock on-tap right now, so Topekans can enjoy it.
Description of Blind Tiger Bock:
This chestnut brown lager has a dominating malt character and a warming alcohol note. The light hopping is subtle. Over indulgence is rumored to leave you feeling like you have been head-butted by a billy goat! This is a traditional German style lager that appears in many variants from many breweries.
How did Bock get its name? Bock was first brewed in the 14th century by German brewers in the Hanseatic League town of Einbeck. The style from Einbeck was later adopted by Munich brewers in the 17th century and due to their Bavarian accent, citizens of Munich pronounced “Einbeck” as “ein Bock” which means “a billy goat.” Thus the beer became known as “bock.” To this day, as a visual pun, a goat often appears on bock labels.
Facts about the Great American Beer Festival 2018:
3 Days
4 Sessions
102 Categories or Beer Styles
83 Average number of beers entered in each category
36 Years in a row the festival has been held
8,496 Beers entered in the competition
4,000 Beers poured on the festival floor
(The biggest selection of American beers ever served in one place.)
62,000 People attending
2,404 American breweries entering beers
800 American Breweries pouring their beer on the festival floor
1,000,000+ Square Feet of exhibit space for three days
293 Certified judges from 28 countries
4,086 Volunteers
298 Tons of ice consumed to keep the beer cold
51 States of the United States (and D.C.) with breweries represented
306 Awards
46,500 Gallons of Beer on the festival floor
58,000+ Volunteer Hours Worked
Additional information about the Great American Beer Festival can be obtained at www.greatamericanbeerfestival.comor from the Brewers Association in Boulder, Colorado.
Blind Tiger Brewery
Brewmaster John Dean Head Brewer Alvaro Canizales
Awards List:
Most Awarded Brewery for Hundreds of Miles!
22 Medals & Awards at National & International Competitions!
Blind Tiger Bock Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2018
Basil Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2014
Champion Brewer World Beer Cup 2014 Large Brewpub Division
Champion Brewery World Beer Cup 2014 Large Brewpub Division
Munich Dunkles Gold Award World Beer Cup 2014
Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2014
Capital City Kölsch Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2012
Maibock Gold Award World Beer Cup 2012
Capital City Kölsch Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2011
County Seat Wheat Bronze Medal Great American Beer Festival 2010
Munich Dunkles Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2010
County Seat Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2009
Maibock Silver Award World Beer Cup 2008
Smokey The Beer Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007
Java Porter Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2007
Maibock Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2006
Java Porter Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2004
Tailwind Rye Bronze Award World Beer Cup 2004
Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2003
Raw Wheat Gold Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002
Tailwind Rye Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2002
Smokey The Beer Silver Medal Great American Beer Festival 2001
About the Blind Tiger Brewery:
The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant is one of three craft breweries in Topeka at this writing, and is the first brewery in Topeka in modern times. The Blind Tiger Brewery brews about 1,400 barrels of Craft Beer each year, which is about 350,000 glasses of beer consumed each year by a thirsty city!
The Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant has been brewing and serving great fresh local Craft Beer at 37th St. and Kansas Ave. in Topeka since May 1st of 1995. There are at least 20 great tasting Craft Beers on tap at the Blind Tiger Brewery at any given time. No matter what your taste in beer you can happily satisfy your thirst at the Blind Tiger Brewery. Our selection of fresh, local Craft Beer goes from light to dark, from mild to strong, and from malty to hoppy. That’s why we say “BeerBrewedforEveryMood.” The Blind Tiger Brewery was voted Best Brewery in Topeka in 2018.