Brittany Kelley joins Stevenson Company

Stevenson Company, Inc., a Topeka-based sheet metal expert, is pleased to announce that Brittany Kelley has joined the firm as Marketing Director in June.

“Brittany will be instrumental in moving Stevenson’s marketing initiatives forward. Her experience in manufacturing is so valuable and means that she has hit the ground running. She has a keen understanding of stainless steel, our processes, our goals and our culture,” said Joe Pennington, president of Stevenson Company.

Kelley will handle all aspects of marketing, including the Stevenson Company’s website and social media. She will also implement a new CRM to better anticipate and serve customer needs.

Kelley graduated from Washburn University in 2015 with a degree in Advertising and Spanish. She gained professional marketing experience at previous positions with the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, BAADER LINCO manufacturing company, and KSNT. While not at work, Kelley enjoys riding horses and restoring her old farm house.

About Stevenson

Stevenson Company, Inc. is a sheet metal expert, with a specialty focus on stainless steel spiral chutes and other key components for manufacturers of food and fragile products. Stevenson also provides CNC router services, custom plastic fabrication, industrial plant maintenance and support for manufacturing companies across the United States.

For over 60 years, Stevenson has built a reputation for engineering custom products to solve difficult manufacturing structural problems. Innovation, craftsmanship and quality are its hallmarks.