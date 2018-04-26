Business pitch competition provides chance to win capital grants

TOPEKA, Kan. – Youth Entrepreneurs (YE) held The Big Idea Semifinals, a business pitch competition serving as the capstone of the yearlong YE program, on April 25. In categories ranging from art to athletic training, YE students dreamt up business ideas and presented them for the chance to win capital grants.

Fourteen students from Topeka-area schools were selected to take part in this year’s event. Top finishers will move on to The Big Idea Finals competition at YE Summit on June 19 in Wichita.

Each student has seven minutes to pitch his/her business idea to a group of judges followed by seven minutes of Q and A. Judges are given a pool of $2,500 to invest in the business and/or person(s) of their choice. Capital grant recipients include:

Avery Byrd, $100 – Topeka High

Angel Elliot, $450 – Topeka High

Taylor Gray, $750 – Bonner Springs High

Madison Jacques, $275 – Topeka High

Alijah McCracken, $300 – Highland Park

Dakota Sill, $225 – Lansing High

Jacob Wick, $400 – Wamego High

YE also presented awards to community partners, volunteers and teachers. The Big Celebration was sponsored by Kansas Gas Service.

About Youth Entrepreneurs

Founded in 1991, Youth Entrepreneurs® is an experiential class that equips high school students with the values and vision to pursue their dreams. YE introduces the entrepreneurial skills and economic principles that change students’ mindsets, so they believe in themselves and what they can accomplish. YE has inspired more than 27,000 alumni across the nation to greater achievement than they ever thought possible. YE is a public 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and is funded by private donations. For more information, visit youthentrepreneurs.org.