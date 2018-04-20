Cair Paravel Latin School Honored by Architectural Digest

LISTEN. DESIGN. INSPIRE.

Please join us in congratulating Cair Paravel Latin School in Topeka for being awarded the Most Beautiful Private High School in Kansas by Architectural Digest. We are proud to be connected with such an esteemed institution. The success and recognition they are receiving are a direct reflection of their high standards in education and their forward-thinking leadership.

The school is located in a former Topeka Public Schools elementary building that was built in 1926 and designed by Thomas Wilson Williamson and Ted Greist, who also designed Topeka High School. The recently completed renovation and remodel includes seven new classrooms, new entries, improved circulation, new restrooms, and improved security features. The renovation was designed by our team led by Mike Wilson at Architect One, and constructed by KBS Constructors.

Cair Paravel Latin School prepares students for life and believe that it is of utmost importance that our schools are equipped to support the level of service that students deserve. Congratulations again from all of our team at Architect One for this prestigious award. We are excited to be a part of Cair Paravel Latin School’s success and proud of their service to the Topeka community.

For more images of Cair Paravel Latin School’s beautiful campus renovations, see: https://www.ao.design/ cair-paravel

You know us by our work,

-The Team at Architect One