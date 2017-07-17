(Topeka, Kan., July 14, 2017) ­– Cotton O’Neil is proud to announce that Alan Helmbold, D.O., has joined our medical team and will practice as a cardiac electrophysiologist. His practice will be located at the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, 920 S.W. Mulvane St. in Topeka.

Dr. Helmbold is a lieutenant colonel in the United States Army Reserve and has served on active duty for the past 15 years. He attributes his military experience, which includes a combat tour in Iraq and a second combat tour in Afghanistan, as something that sets him apart from others in his field.

“My military career has taught me how to improvise, to be adaptable, and to think on my feet,” said Dr. Helmbold.

Dr. Helmbold received his degree in osteopathic medicine at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 2002. He completed an internal medicine residency at Brook Army Medical Center-Fort Sam Houston, San Antonio, Texas in 2005, and then practiced internal medicine for two years. He completed a cardiology fellowship at Brook Army Medical Center- Fort Sam Houston in 2010, and then practiced general cardiology for three years. In 2015, he completed a clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, and then practiced clinical cardiac electrophysiology in the Army for the past two years.

“I consider it a great honor to be trusted by my patients to improve their quality of life,” said Dr. Helmbold. “The field of electrophysiology has numerous procedures that are exciting to perform with each case having its unique challenges.”

Dr. Helmbold says that he is committed to ensuring the very best care for each of his patients and he strives to treat them as if they were members of his family. Respectful, diligent, thorough, passionate, honest, empathetic, competent and resolute are words that his past patients have used to describe the care he provides.

Faith plays an important part in Dr. Helmbold’s life. He enjoys the outdoors and exercising, but the thing he says he enjoys most is spending time with his wonderful family.

Dr. Helmbold is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, talk to your primary care physician about a referral to this cardiac electrophysiologist.

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health care system that has been serving the health care needs of northeast Kansas for more than 133 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 260 physicians. More than 4,970 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 35 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and multiple regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by providing high quality, compassionate care with state-of-the-art equipment in convenient, comfortable facilities for patients and families.