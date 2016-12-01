The love and warmth of the holiday season will be celebrated in Topeka, Kansas on December 3rd as CFG Trusted Advisors, Inc. presents a special evening with popular Christian musical artist, Andrew Peterson.

This inspiring event entitled, “Behold the Lamb of God” has played in numerous cities around the country for over a decade.

From Andrew’s website:

“Andrew is a storyteller and every December he and a bus full of friends go on the road to tell the True Tall Tale of the Coming of Christ, a story so big the writing took thousands of years… If you’re going to be anywhere near any of these cities, you don’t want to miss this.”

Peterson’s current tour consists of just 17 dates, including two nights at Nashville’s fabled Ryman Auditorium. That fact alone makes this concert a truly momentous event for Topeka’s faithful.

If you’re familiar with singer-songwriter Andrew Peterson’s work, the concert will represent a confirmation of the faith and hope that emanates from his immense repertoire. If you’ve never heard of him, you’re in for a pleasant surprise. Peterson is not just a successful recording artist and his talents are many. He has his hands in music, literature and film and has garnered two Dove nods in 2013. His hit single, “Dancing in the Minefields” reached number 10 on the Christian AC chart and views for the accompanying video topped more than 1,000,000!

Peterson is joined by various other guests on this year’s tour, including the popular acoustic duo Jenny & Tyler. Also included this season are Jill Phillips, Andy Gullahorn, Garret Buell, Cara Fox, Gabe Scott, Ben Shive, Nate Dugger, & Joe Causey.

The concert is free and open to the public. More information is available online at www.andrew-peterson.com .

Saturday, December 3, 2016 * 7:00 pm

White Concert Hall on the Campus of Washburn University

1700 SW College Ave * Topeka, KS

