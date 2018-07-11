Chamber PAC Announces First Round of Pro-Business 2018 Primary Endorsements

Topeka, KAN. – The Kansas Chamber PAC today announced its first round of candidate endorsements for the 2018 Primary Election.

“The Kansas Chamber has long been the leading voice for the state’s business community, but the Chamber could not be successful in our policy and legislative work without the election of free-enterprise, pro-business legislators. That is where the Chamber PAC comes in, by supporting and endorsing candidates who are committed to the free-enterprise system and support pro-business policy objectives,” said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO. “The Chamber PAC’s political priorities include electing legislative champions who understand the fundamental role that business plays in the economic health of Kansas and who will promote legislation that lowers the cost of doing business in our great state.”

Cobb said the Chamber PAC made its 2018 primary endorsements based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, candidate surveys and scorecards based on legislators’ voting history relating to policies and issues important to the Kansas business community.

“Elections matter and the policy makers we send to Topeka determine whether Kansas businesses will thrive or suffer under the burden of an ever-expanding government. We must elect and maintain in office, legislators who will lead the charge for business so our state’s economy can grow and create more jobs and prosperity for all Kansans,” said Cobb.

Click here to read the list of the first round of pro-business candidates endorsed by the Kansas PAC in the 2018 Primary Election.

You can learn more about the Kansas Chamber and its advocacy work on behalf of the Kansas business community at www.KansasChamber.org.