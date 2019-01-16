Chiefs Kansas City Ambassadors raise money and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters

(January 8, 2019) Chiefs Kansas City Ambassadors, former Kansas City Chiefs NFL players that support area charitable programs, have teamed up with Heartland Motorsports Park to raise funds and awareness for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Proceeds from the Chiefs Kansas City Ambassadors VIP tent during this year’s NHRA national event at Heartland Motorsports Park in early June will be donated to the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. Ticket holders to the Topeka NHRA national event will be able to purchase passes to the VIP tent on Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9 of the Menards NHRA Nationals presented by Minties.

In addition to the relaxing atmosphere inside the large covered tent, fans can meet former Chiefs players, get autographs, and take photos on Saturday and Sunday of the race. The Chiefs Kansas City Ambassadors will also be hosting a silent auction to raise additional funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Auctioned items will include former and current team souvenirs that fans will treasure as a part of sports history. Heartland Motorsports Park will be donating a designated amount of tickets to Big Brothers Big Sisters for “Bigs & Littles” to recognize existing relationships and encourage fans to consider becoming a part of the great organization. Ambassador Bill Maas stated, “The Ambassadors are beyond excited to team with Heartland Motorsports Park for this very unique and exciting NHRA National Event. The Ambassador’s mission is to support the youth in the Kansas City Metro area and this event will help Big Brothers Big Sisters gain local and national attention along with aiding in assisting our commitment to help raise funds for them. It will be exciting for race fans, Chiefs fans and the Ambassadors to be so close to the races as well as for all the little brothers and sisters.”

The Chiefs Kansas City Ambassadors VIP tent will be on a hard surface area with private restrooms and seating area to accommodate a limited amount of 300 guests per day. Admission passes to the VIP tent include a catered lunch buffet on Saturday, and brunch on Sunday. A cash bar will be set up for guests as well. Participants in the VIP tent will enjoy a private viewing area close to the starting line. On top of general admission or reserved tickets, passes to the Chiefs Kansas City Ambassadors VIP tent are available while supplies last at $125/day or $225 for the Saturday & Sunday combo pass and can be purchased by calling Heartland Motorsports Park at (785) 861-7899.