City Of Topeka Recognized by the Center for Digital Government

The Center for Digital Government (CDG) announced the winners of the inaugural Government Experience Awards. Topeka was recognized as a finalist for the Overall City Government Experience category. The award is used to recognize the achievements and best practices of cities that have used the web to improve government service and create innovative ways to deliver services to citizens.

“It’s really gratifying to see our hard work on the website recognized on a national scale,” said Senior Web Developer Matthew Ludwick. “We’ve put a lot of effort into making the website a better place for citizens to find resources, and those efforts are showing.”

The City of Topeka Website Development team is dedicated to continuing to make improvements that will make the website more user friendly and help citizens find what they are looking for more quickly.

You can look through the City of Topeka’s website at www.topeka.org and see everything from City Manager weekly updates to the city’s open data portal.