Classes at Moburts

Moburts announces new classes for the first quarter of 2019. You can register for classes online at Moburts.com.

Classes held at shop:

820 S Kansas

Space is limited and registration is required.

Register online or stop by the shop.

Spices and Herbs 101

January 19th, Saturday, 3:00pm

Length of course; Approx 1.5 hours

Cost of Course $20

Come experience the force that sailed a thousand ships and built empires. This class is an introduction to spices and herbs. Learn what they are, the role they have played throughout history and how they are used today. Learn how to select, store, and use your spices and herbs. You will smell, taste, and enjoy the flavors that are key to good cooking!

Intro to the Instant Pot

January 26th, Saturday, 3:00pm

Length of course; Approx. 1.5 hours

Cost of Course $30.00

It is the biggest craze of the kitchen. Whether you need a starting point, some new ideas, or just want to come join the fun and fellowship, in this class we will share some of our favorite tips and recipes. We’ll enjoy some great food and demo a great quick recipe that will sure to please you and your family.

Pasta

February 6th, Wednesday, 6:00pm

Have you ever wanted to make homemade pasta? Come join us and see how easy it is to make your own noodles, with or without a machine. You may never buy frozen noodles again! Lisa Westermann-Shenk will make a fresh batch of dough and show how to roll it out, by hand, with a pasta roller, and with an attachment for a kitchen aid. We’ll make a quick pasta carbonara to sample as well.

Brunch

February 16th, Saturday, 3:00pm

Let them eat BRUNCH! – Saturday, February 16, 3 pm

Isn’t brunch just the best?! We sure think so! Join this fun class and learn how to make delicious brunch dishes that will impress friends and family alike. We’ll put new twists on brunch favorites and sample some amazing flavor combinations. This is a tasting class and you can also BYOB to spike the non-alcoholic Bloody Marys we’ll make in class. Instructor: Carrie Riordan, enthusiastic home cook and certified brunch fanatic.

Brisket/ Corned Beef

February 27th, Wednesday, 6:oo PM

Length of course; Approx 1.5 hours

Cost of Course $30

Interested in learning how to make authentic corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day this year? Yes? Then this class is for you. We will cover everything you need to know. along with a few awesome sides to fill out your St. Patrick’s Day dinner. Of course, we’ll be trying some corned beef as well. Upon completion of the class students will have learned how to brine, braise, and cure brisket.

Cooking with Beer

March 2nd, Saturday, 3:oo PM

Cooking and Baking with Beer – Saturday, March 2, 3 pm

Beer lovers know—it’s great to drink, but have you ever cooked with it? Join us as we use beers from Happy Basset Brewing Co to explore the different ways beer can be used in cooking and baking. We’ll cook and sample foods prepared with several different types of beer. We’ll also discuss beer and food pairings. Instructors: Carrie Riordan, enthusiastic home cook, and Jake Jones, brewer from Happy Basset Brewing Co. This is a tasting class and you can also BYOB your favorite brews.

Olive Oil & Vinegar 101

March 13th, Wednesday, 6:00pm

Length of course; Approx. 1.5 hours

Cost of Course $20.00

Learn all about Extra Virgin olive oil and Balsamic Vinegars – how they look, smell, and taste. You’ll learn about where they’re grown and how they are produced, graded, and evaluated. We will explain how to store and use these delightful liquids in your healthy and delicious daily diet.

