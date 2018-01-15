Classes offered by Moburts

Spices and Herbs 101

Wednesday February 7th at 6:oo PM

Length of course: Approx. 1.5 hours

Class Fee: $15

Come experience the force that sailed a thousand ships and built empires

This class is an introduction to spices and herbs. Learn what they are, the role they have played throughout history and how they are used today. Learn how to select, store, and use your spices and herbs. You will smell, taste, and enjoy the flavors used to do some good cooking!

Adult beverages can be consumed at this event, BYOB. To register and pay call 785-806-3025 or stop in the shop at 820 South Kansas Ave.

Olive Oil & Vinegars 101

Wednesday, March 14 at at 6:oo PM

Length of course: Approx. 1.5 hours

Class Fee: $15

Learn about Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Balsamic Vinegars. How they are grown and produced. What they taste like and how to use them. We will share some ideas on how to include these delicious and healthy liquids in your diet.

Adult beverages can be consumed at this event, BYOB. To register and pay call 785-806-3025 or stop in the shop at 820 South Kansas Ave.