Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

Newly listed properties will be automatically advertised to potential buyers in Kansas

In order to capitalize on the important first week of a new listing, Adwerx Enterprise works with Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair’s live listing feed to instantly create attractive ads that launch as soon as a property is publicly for sale. All ads are automatically configured to industry standards and display a listing photo, agent contact information, and Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair branding. These ads are targeted to potential homebuyers and reach them on frequently visited websites and mobile apps, as well as social media including Facebook and Instagram. Agents receive complete reporting on the ad’s performance to share with their clients.

“Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair is committed to investing in the latest technology to ensure convenience for our agents and their customers,” said Neil Schober, Marketing Director and IT Tech Support at Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair. “Adwerx Enterprise provides a seamless method for our agents to advertise listings. The program maximizes the visibility of our properties for sale.”

Since its formation over 60 years ago, Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair has earned its position as the top real estate brokerage firm in Northeast Kansas. The firm has over 80 trained and licensed real estate agents and assistants in two state-of-the-art offices. The firm is committed to community service and supports many professional and charitable organizations. In Shawnee County, Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair is number one in sales volume, sales transactions, and listings.

“Coldwell Banker Griffith & Blair is a leader in Northeastern Kansas,” added Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. “The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program was designed to streamline advertising so busy agents can devote their time to assist clients in all aspects of their real estate transactions.”