NOTO Buskerfest

Homestead Assisted Living and Midland Care have partnered with the NOTO Arts and Entertainment District to provide a Busker Festival at the September 7 First Friday Art Walk.

Pre-festival entertainment is provided by musician Judd Henry Mason at

NOTO Arts Center starting at 4:45. The Topeka High School Drum Line will formally kick-off the event at 5:45 as they make their way from the NOTO Arts Center to the parking lot of what will be Redbud Park. Then

from 6:00- 9:00 six busker entertainers will perform throughout the district, Acts include The Singed Ginger, The Astonishing Curtis, The Flying Debris Show, Pyrocatz, The Last Carnival Aerial Acrobats, and Mooncalf the Magician

The entertainment is free of charge. Visitors can also take advantage of the Downtown/NOTO Express, a free shuttle that loops from downtown to NOTO every 15 minutes.