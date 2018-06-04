Community Partners: It’s The Little Things That Count

For us, being local business owners means more than merely operating a business. We believe that entrepreneurship is truly best when served with a side of social responsibility, which is why each year, Topeka Landscape looks for ways to give back to the community. In 2017, Topeka Landscape partnered with Advisors Excel on their 3rd annual Season of Sharing – a community effort to support individuals and families in need in the Topeka community during the holidays.

The Homeowner’s Obstacle: This particular homeowner had a landscaping problem that turned into a safety issue for her family. The area along the back of their property lines had become overgrown with trees and shrubs, which in return had left their old fence in unstable and in disrepair. There was also an old rock wall along the property line that frequently had rocks falling from it, posing a threat to the young children and pets that depended on that space to play safely.

A Simple Solution: Topeka Landscape was able to help by removing the old fence and unstable rock wall, replacing it with a crisp-and-clean wooden privacy fence. This opened up more usable space, enhanced the amount of privacy in the yard, and removed the elements of danger.

What We Learned: This project served as an important reminder for us. It easy to get carried away with big projects, and we’re not referring to just landscape-related ones. We mean all those big life projects – the ever-growing list of to-do’s, the chores, the repairs, the responsibilities and the obligations. They swirl around us, threatening to take over. It’s easy to get carried away and forget that most of the time, it’s the little things that count. It’s the privacy fence that offers refuge. It’s the safe place for our children to get lost in their imaginations. It’s the comfort that comes with being able to provide these things for ourselves and our families.

Thanks To Our Partners: This project would not have been possible without the dedicated team at Advisor’s Excel. To learn more about their Season of Sharing initiative, click here.