Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health Center’s Endoscopy Unit Recognized by ASGE for Quality and Safety as Part of Its Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program

(Topeka, Kan., Dec. 20, 2016) — The American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) has recognized Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health Center’s Endoscopy Center as part of its program specifically dedicated to promoting quality in endoscopy in all settings where it is practiced in the United States. The certification came in July and a celebration for staff was held on Dec. 13 at the Digestive Health Center.

The ASGE Endoscopy Unit Recognition Program (EURP) honors endoscopy units that have demonstrated a commitment to patient safety and quality in endoscopy as evidenced by meeting the program’s rigorous criteria. These include following the ASGE guidelines on privileging, quality assurance, endoscopic reprocessing, CDC infection control guidelines and ensuring endoscopy staff competency. To date, more than 500 endoscopy units have been recognized by ASGE. There are only three EURP certified units in the state of Kansas. The other two units are in Kansas City.

“We are proud to acknowledge these endoscopy units for their commitment to promoting the highest standards of safety and quality,” said Glenn Eisen, MD, FASGE, Chair, ASGE Quality Assurance in Endoscopy Committee. “By ensuring infection control principles are adhered to, the competency of staff is continually assessed, and patient satisfaction is monitored, ASGE-recognized units address the cornerstones that inspire the public’s confidence in endoscopy, a life-saving technology.”

To be recognized by ASGE, a unit, through a peer-reviewed application process, must attest to the continued competence of all staff relative to their roles, demonstrate the adoption of unit policies specific to ongoing assessment of performance relative to key quality indicators, and attest that the unit has an established infrastructure and personnel dedicated to infection control and prevention. The program is applicable to all settings in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands where endoscopy is practiced, including office-based endoscopy units, hospital-based endoscopy units, and stand-alone ambulatory endoscopy or surgery centers.

“We have a very experienced and loyal staff who are dedicated to excellent patient care,” said Robert Ricci, MD, Medical Director, Cotton O’Neil Digestive Health Center. “It is rewarding to be part of such a great team.”

About Stormont Vail Health:

Stormont Vail Health is a nonprofit integrated health care system that has been serving the health care needs of northeast Kansas for more than 130 years. It is comprised of Stormont Vail Hospital, a 586-bed acute care hospital, and Cotton O’Neil Clinic, a multi-specialty physician group with more than 250 physicians. More than 4,800 employees provide care and support services for patients in the hospital and 27 other locations, including the Cotton O’Neil Heart Center, Cancer Center, Diabetes & Endocrinology Center, Digestive Health Center, Pediatrics clinics and multiple regional primary care clinics. Stormont Vail Health is committed to its mission of improving the health of the community by providing high quality, compassionate care with state-of-the-art equipment in convenient, comfortable facilities for patients and families.