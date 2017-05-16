(Topeka, Kan., May 15, 2016) – The story of exceptional wellness care and ready and reliable urgent care for the community continues with the opening of Cotton O’Neil Express Care Midtown in the Cotton O’Neil 909 Mulvane building located at 909 S.W. Mulvane St.

About the Cotton O’Neil Midtown Building:

The top level of the building houses Cotton O’Neil Express Care Midtown and Cotton O’Neil Intensive Primary Care.

Cotton O’Neil Express Care Midtown will start seeing patients on May 15. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Appointments are never necessary, and patients do not need to have a previous medical history with Cotton O’Neil to be treated.

Physicians and mid-levels at this urgent care clinic treat minor illnesses and injuries that can’t be immediately treated by a primary care physician.

Common ailments or injuries that can be treated at Express Care include:

Situations that aren’t life-threatening

Urgent concerns that normally could be seen by your primary care doctor’s office, except that it is after office hours or needs immediate attention.

Suspected broken bones (wrist, hand, ankle, foot). If the bone hasn’t broken the skin and isn’t obviously deformed. All Cotton O’Neil Express Care locations have X-ray equipment and radiologic technicians.

Cuts and/or stitches, if the wound doesn’t affect any tendons.

Add 1 Cotton O’Neil Express Care Midtown Open and Ready to See Patients

Animal bites and insect stings.

Routine viruses and common symptoms that have persisted but may need immediate attention, such as ear pain, sore throat, vomiting and fever without rash.

A lab is available in the building for blood draws, as well as an X-ray room with an all-digital unit.

The lower level of the Cotton O’Neil 909 Mulvane building houses the Stormont Vail Infusion Center.

Parking on the south side of the building is for Cotton O’Neil Express Care Midtown and Cotton O’Neil Intensive Primary Care. Parking for the Stormont Vail Infusion Center is on the north and west sides of the building.

For more information about Express Care clinics, please call Health Connections at (785) 354-5225.